Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $38.32 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Intuit were worth $38,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after buying an additional 336,690 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

INTU traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $386.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $394.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.83. The company has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

