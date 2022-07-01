Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $40.03 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $40,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $30.99. 637,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,358,805. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $249.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

