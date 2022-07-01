Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 2,200 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Equinix were worth $54,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,704,000 after acquiring an additional 301,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,606,000 after acquiring an additional 130,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX stock traded up $11.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $668.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,806. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $673.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $717.70.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.60.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

