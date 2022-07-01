Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 8,900 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.17% of CBRE Group worth $51,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in CBRE Group by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $75.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.