Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
ACV opened at $19.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59.
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (Get Rating)
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
