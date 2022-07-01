Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ACV opened at $19.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter valued at $311,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

