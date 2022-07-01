Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $1.13 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

IWM stock opened at $169.08 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

