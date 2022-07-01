Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $143.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.98. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

