Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resource Planning Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.53 and a 12 month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.