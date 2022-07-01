Wade Financial Advisory Inc Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average is $56.65.

