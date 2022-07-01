Wade Financial Advisory Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 126,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $106.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.