Wade Financial Advisory Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,127 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.62 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

