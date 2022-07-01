Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,482 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,113,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Waste Management by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,182,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $152.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.18 and a 200-day moving average of $154.94. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

