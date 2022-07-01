Waves Enterprise Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.50 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 48.1% higher against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $999,100.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 411.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,966.76 or 0.10029548 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00187736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00079200 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015723 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

