Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $45.92. 6,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,111,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.56.

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $79,022.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,567.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,897. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,037,000 after acquiring an additional 262,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after buying an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

