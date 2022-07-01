WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for approximately 1.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 2.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $626,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $302.85. 4,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,967. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.89 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.77. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.