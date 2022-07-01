Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $50.51 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average of $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,847,166.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

