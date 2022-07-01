West Oak Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.59.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $161.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.34.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

