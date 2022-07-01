Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY opened at $33.12 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.