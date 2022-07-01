Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Acquires £24,847.20 in Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) insider Chris Kennedy bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,436 ($29.89) per share, with a total value of £24,847.20 ($30,483.62).

WTB traded up GBX 26 ($0.32) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,504 ($30.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,331. The stock has a market cap of £5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,752.38. Whitbread plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,382 ($29.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,671.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,839.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 34.70 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($46.25) to GBX 3,910 ($47.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 2,561 ($31.42) to GBX 4,000 ($49.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,815.71 ($46.81).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

