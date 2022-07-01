WhiteCoin (XWC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.76 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0661 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $49.21 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00026559 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00014132 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000943 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

