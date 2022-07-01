Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after buying an additional 214,617 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,226,000 after buying an additional 1,069,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,162,000 after buying an additional 166,463 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.33.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

