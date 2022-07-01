Wing Price Hits $21.43 on Top Exchanges (WING)

Wing (WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the US dollar. One Wing coin can now be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

