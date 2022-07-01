Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $212.82

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.82 ($2.61) and traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.54). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 209.50 ($2.57), with a volume of 550,616 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

In other news, insider Andrew Ross purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £112,500 ($138,019.87).

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

