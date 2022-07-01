WOO Network (WOO) Price Down 29.9% This Week

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One WOO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000803 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WOO Network has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a market cap of $166.26 million and $29.66 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOO Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,460.66 or 0.99991337 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002621 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,063,289,525 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.