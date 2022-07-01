Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Short Interest Update

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Worksport stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39. Worksport has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

