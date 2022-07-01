Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.25.

WH stock opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 36.78%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,266,000 after acquiring an additional 884,079 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,899,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after acquiring an additional 80,119 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after acquiring an additional 170,296 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

