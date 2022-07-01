Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.25.

NYSE:WH opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.31.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 58,784 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

