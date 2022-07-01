Xend Finance (XEND) Price Hits $0.0241 on Major Exchanges

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $150,161.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00180024 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.98 or 0.01401611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00087761 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

