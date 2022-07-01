Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.19 and last traded at $31.00. 16,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 498,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

XENE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 154,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 82,324 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,190,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,950,000 after buying an additional 502,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 842,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,755,000 after buying an additional 71,131 shares in the last quarter.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.