XIO Achieves Market Cap of $7.86 Million (XIO)

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One XIO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000165 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000262 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

