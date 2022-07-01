XIO (XIO) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000271 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

