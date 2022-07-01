XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Trading Up 1%

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating) was up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.
XPhyto Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XPHYF)
