XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Trading Up 1%

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating) was up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

XPhyto Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XPHYF)

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

