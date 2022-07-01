XSGD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00003607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $88.57 million and $1.55 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00185907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.20 or 0.00591920 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00082771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015861 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 137,557,164 coins and its circulating supply is 126,169,284 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars.

