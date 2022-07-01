Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.76 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on Yext in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

YEXT opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $590.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $88,364.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,182 shares in the company, valued at $692,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $116,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,154 shares in the company, valued at $440,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,947 shares of company stock worth $278,436 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,220,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 73,274 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Yext by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Yext by 5,377.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 155,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 153,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Yext by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 132,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 49,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

