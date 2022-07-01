Yield Guild Games Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39.26 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $80.61 million and $39.26 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003648 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.88 or 0.01951949 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00149563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00085889 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016021 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,369,942 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

