Zacks Small Cap Comments on Aethlon Medical, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Aethlon Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the year. The consensus estimate for Aethlon Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.12 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 64,691 shares in the last quarter. 10.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

