Zacks Small Cap Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pharma-Bio Serv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. Zacks Small Cap analyst E. Senko now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Pharma-Bio Serv’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Shares of PBSV stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. Pharma-Bio Serv has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

