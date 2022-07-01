Zel (ZEL) Hits Market Cap of $18.20 Million

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00273997 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00080009 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003600 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000542 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

