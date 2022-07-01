Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $528,500.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $528,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Sunday, May 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $701,400.00.
- On Monday, April 18th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $866,950.00.
ZEN stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 3,098,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,771,000 after buying an additional 58,839 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
ZEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.
Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zendesk (ZEN)
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.