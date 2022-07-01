Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $528,500.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $528,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, May 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $701,400.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $866,950.00.

ZEN stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.48.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 3,098,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,771,000 after buying an additional 58,839 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

