Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Update

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ZSHGY stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.23. Zhongsheng Group has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $98.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $1.0241 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

