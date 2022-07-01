Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0393

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $510.34 million and $272.53 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00269738 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002560 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.94 or 0.02033543 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006559 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,279,516,617 coins and its circulating supply is 12,988,049,464 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.