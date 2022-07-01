Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,739. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

