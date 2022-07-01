Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 11,561 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $78,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,211,000 after acquiring an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000,000 after acquiring an additional 289,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,065,000 after acquiring an additional 807,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.02. 12,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.85 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.90.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

