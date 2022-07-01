Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,589 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 89,894 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $48,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 41.3% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 37,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,780. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

