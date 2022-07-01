Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 36,959 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $74,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,221,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.92. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

