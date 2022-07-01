Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 414,743 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 1,349.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,743 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.99% of Atkore worth $43,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 706.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Shares of Atkore stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,531. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $123.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.22.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,985 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Atkore (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.