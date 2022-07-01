Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,104,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 132,341 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $80,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.35. 216,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,783,139. The stock has a market cap of $162.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

