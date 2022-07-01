Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,748 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CSX were worth $38,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

CSX traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $29.15. 334,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,474,154. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.