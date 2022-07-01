Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.45% of East West Bancorp worth $50,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWBC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.97. 5,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,671. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

