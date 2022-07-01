Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $100.58 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.10% of S&P Global worth $100,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.28. The stock had a trading volume of 29,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.69. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

